Booker T Returning To Ring At Reality Of Wrestling Show Next Month

Booker T is set to make his return to the ring for a match at his Reality of Wrestling show next month. As Fightful notes, Zilla Fatu appeared at Rality of Wrestling Breakout on Sunday and called out Booker, saying that he was supposed to be a mentor but turned out to be an enemy.

Booker appeared and the two traded words on the mic. Booker eventually said he would face Fatu at the company’s January 11th show. This will be Booker’s first match since the 2023 Royal Rumble.