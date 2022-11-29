wrestling / News
Booker T Returning to the Ring for Next Month’s Reality of Wrestling Show
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced on his Hall of Fame podcast yesterday that he’s returning to the ring for his Reality of Wrestling promotion event scheduled for December 18. The event will be held in Texas City, Texas.
Booker T will team with Mysterious Q against Fly Def (Zack Mason and Warren Johnson) for the ROW Tag Team Titles at the event.
You can check out Booker T’s announcement video on the news below:
Booker T announced tonight on @espn975 on Sunday, Dec 18th he’s stepping back inside the ring to team with @Da_Mysterious_Q to take on @FlyBroWarrenJ & @TheZack_Zilla #CCXVII
LOCATION:
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Buy Tickets: https://t.co/DqThBu0VP0 pic.twitter.com/80AayNMVOl
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) November 29, 2022
