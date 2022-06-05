Booker T Reveals the One Title He Wishes He’d Won In His Career

Booker T has one title that he wishes he and his brother would have won, and he discussed it on his latest podcast. During the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker talked about how he has one regret — that he never won the IWGP World Tag Team Championships from NJPW.

“I can’t speak for my brother but I can speak for myself, that may be the only regret in my career that my brother and I did not win the IWGP World Tag Team Championships,” Booker said (per Wrestling Inc). “That right there for me would’ve been icing on the cake really for the career. I know those guys, I know what wrestling means to those guys in Japan. It’s huge, it’s their bloodline, and to be a part of something like that [would’ve been great].”

He added that he’s jealous that another WWE Hall of Fame tag team did win those titles, noting, “I think The Dudleyz were the IWGP Tag Team Champions and I’m a little hot about that.”