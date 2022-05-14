Booker T On Rhea Ripley Joining Edge’s Judgment Day Faction, Group Potentially Adding Finn Balor

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Rhea Ripley joining Edge’s Judgment Day faction, the group potentially adding Finn Balor, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Rhea Ripley joining Edge’s Judgment Day faction: “Rhea Ripley definitely has that Brood look. She falls right in as far as being a part of that group. One thing also, she has been trying to find her footing, right? She’s good, and she can go out in the ring and perform at a high level. But it seems like it’s crowded as far as women getting opportunities at a certain time right now. It’s a crowded field. For me, when the field was always crowded, I didn’t mind doing something different or outside the box because I knew it was gonna be some spotlight on me playing this role over here, as opposed to playing in that crowded field. So, for me, I like the move for Rhea Ripley. It’s definitely gonna highlight her and put her in a position where she’s gonna have an active role on a weekly basis doing something.”

On the group potentially adding Finn Balor: “Adding Finn Balor to that group right there, the Demon – that’s definitely a dynamic unlike most. He is an enigma, and he is unlike anything I’ve seen in professional wrestling. I just don’t know how that would work out….like I said, adding Rhea Ripley, I see that just because Rhea is definitely different. To have her as a part of that group as female, it’s definitely something I think adds a little flavor to a group like that. But just start adding guys [like the nWo]? Nah, I wouldn’t do that.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.