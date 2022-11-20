Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy

Booker T took some time on his most recent Hall of Fame podcast to talk about Road Dogg’s commentary on Bret Hart (via Wrestling Inc). Booker offered an opposing perspective to Dogg’s dismissal of Bret Hart’s ability as a worker and also provided an alternative viewpoint on if that characteristic should be the measure of a wrestler in the first place. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

On Hart’s talent and capacity as a warker: “I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat back in the day or anything like that. I don’t know where this is coming from or anything like that. As far as saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker, I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker.”

On what he thinks should be valued in a wrestler’s legacy: “I know Road Dogg and they did a whole lot, but I don’t know how many main events those guys worked in being an entertainer … Was Bruno Sammartino a great entertainer? What I’m saying is, do you think it matters whether he was a great entertainer or not? Bruno Sammartino is gonna go down as one of the greatest of all time, and that’s what I’m talking about.”