Booker T Discusses The Death Of Road Warrior Animal, The Road Warriors’ Legacy

In a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the death of Road Warrior Animal, the legacy of The Road Warriors, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on the death of Road Warrior Animal: “He was an awesome, awesome dude. He always was there for me. I call him for Reality of Wrestling, boom, he’s there. Want to help me train? Yeah man, I got you. He was so enthused about working with the young guys. It’s nothing in the ring – so many guys tell the story about Animal. But to me, it’s how he felt about working with young people. I loved Road Warrior Animal. We didn’t get a chance to mix it up in the squared circle – Harlem Heat vs. The Road Warriors like we really wanted to. I just wanna say condolences to the family. You’re gonna be well missed and you’re gonna be remembered forever. And brother, I’ll see you again.”

On the legacy of The Road Warriors: “Those guys did it better than anyone, man. People ask me who’s the greatest tag team of all-time. I always talk about The Midnight Express and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, but the guys that changed the whole name of the game was The Road Warriors. As far as selling action figures, that’s who you wanted to be like. You wanted to go find some spikes. They did it and they did it better than anyone. Definitely a sudden loss to the business. I know so many are mourning, and I just wanna say I’m mourning with you. I wasn’t just a fan, I was a good friend. And I was a fan at the same time.”

