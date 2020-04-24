wrestling / News

Various News: Booker T Roast, Thank You For Being A Friend with Joey Janela, MLW Videos

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
King Booker T WWE Smackdown

– The Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel will be releasing a five part roast of Booker T.

– The latest AEW Thank You For Being A Friend is up featuring Justin Roberts interviewing Joey Janela.

– MLW Fusion this week will feature the Hart Foundation vs. Los Mercenarios and Richard Holiday vs. Chessman in a No DQ match.

– MLW released a few new videos:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Joey Janela, Ashish

More Stories

loading