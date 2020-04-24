wrestling / News
Various News: Booker T Roast, Thank You For Being A Friend with Joey Janela, MLW Videos
April 24, 2020
– The Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel will be releasing a five part roast of Booker T.
– The latest AEW Thank You For Being A Friend is up featuring Justin Roberts interviewing Joey Janela.
– MLW Fusion this week will feature the Hart Foundation vs. Los Mercenarios and Richard Holiday vs. Chessman in a No DQ match.
– MLW released a few new videos:
