Booker T Talks Rock’s Smackdown Appearance, Praises Austin Theory’s Performance

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about The Rock’s surprise appearance on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown where he did a segment with Austin Theory that ended with the former WWE Champion laying him out. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock’s SmackDown appearance: “If you watch the Rock, when he goes out and does his work, he brings the fans along with him. He makes the fans feel like we are at a party here. We’re having some fun. You guys are going to walk away from this and you’re going to have a memory for a lifetime opposed to just going out there and thinking it’s about you and I. It’s not. It’s never about you and I. It’s always about the fans and how they feel about watching this stuff that we’re doing. And if you can get them aroused in a certain way, they’ll love you for the rest of their lives. They’ll remember those moments for the rest of their lives. But if you just go out there and cut the promo, don’t want to get too deep in it but things get — be a little different. Let’s just say that. Austin Theory cut him off. That was beautiful. Oh, yeah, it doesn’t matter that right? It doesn’t matter what you did. Oh, it was beautiful. I loved Austin Theory. Also jumping on the Rock and just whooping his ass for four punches. He’s selling like Elvis. Oh, my God. It was beautiful, man. What a good, what a good segment.”

On Austin Theory: “What a good segment for Austin Theory, to be in that position. Austin theory is — I’ve said it once, you might have heard me say it before about him, but he’s that guy that plays his role. He’s not a guy that’s getting ahead of himself. He’s not a guy that’s reading his own press clippings or believing in the hype or what people are saying on the internet. This kid’s just got his head on his shoulders and he is truly the next generation of superstars in WWE. And I just want to give him his props for being that kid and having his head on his shoulders the way he does.”

On how WWE/FOX can improve bleeping out profanity during shows: “When you had the fans just totally awestruck because they’re having so much fun. They don’t they can’t realize that they’re just having so much fun. But that’s the stuff that Rock has always been able to do. He’s always had that ability to be able to go out there and make those fans feel like they are a part of everything that’s going on. So for those young guys that’s in that locker room, if they can’t learn from something like that, if that’s not on the job training for them and they wish they had a lot more of it around on a regular basis, something is definitely wrong with this business. That’s what I’m saying. I mean, you got a lot of kids watching the show as well and being able to have a little bit of respect for the parents out there that’s letting their kids watch the show, I think is very, very important. I think that’s the difference between WWE and a lot of companies out there. As far as the cursing goes, I don’t mind hearing that. I don’t mind certain words being said, on occasion just because it spices things up. But when you see it on a regular basis, it does kind of water things down a little bit. But yeah, I think WWE TV, kids are watching the show can’t do.”

