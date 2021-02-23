Booker T Thinks Roman Reigns Is ‘The Guy’ In WWE, Predicts Tough Match For Edge At WrestleMania 37

Edge is officially set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universial Championship at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, and in a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed his expectations for the match.

With the match now on the card, Booker brought up how the match will pit stars from different eras and why it’ll be a tough matchup for Edge:

“These guys are coming from a totally different era. This is not just two guys that haven’t worked with each other and been in the ring with each other. Two guys that come from two totally different eras. This is Edge’s third era probably that he has gotten the chance to work with. It’s definitely one of those things where I understand exactly where Edge is right now. It’s gonna be a hard row to hoe as far as going out there and actually matching up. Honestly, he doesn’t match up with Roman.

Booker took things a step further, mentioning that Roman has proven himself as the top star in WWE:

“Roman is a beast, man. Roman has proved that he is truly ‘the guy.’ I really feel that way, not just because he said it, but because the guy is a top-notch worker and top-notch entertainer and top-notch performer. He knows the playbook. He knows what Shakespeare is all about, and he goes out there and makes it work. That’s why everybody right now – c’mon, man, all eyes are on Roman. Just two years ago, no love for this guy. So, obviously, he knows what he’s doing. Right now, Roman truly is the guy, and I’m looking forward to it.

Additionally, Booker weighed in on how he sees the match unfolding between the two stars at WrestleMania:

“If I had to bet money on it, it would be a great feel-good story if Edge went out there and pulled it off after retirement. He wins the Rumble, going to WrestleMania, takes on Roman, and wins. Cinderella story. Everybody would love to see it, but normally, the story doesn’t turn out that way in the end in the WWE. Hopefully, the people get what they want, but a lot of people may want to see Roman.”

You can watch the full clip below.