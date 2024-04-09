Booker T Says Roxanne Perez Is The Full Package, Bron Breakker Is Ready For WWE Main Roster

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about some of the top matches at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bron Breakker’s NXT future: “Man, I’d love to see him stay at NXT for a little while longer. But like you said, I feel like he’s ready for the main roster as well. I mean, this is kind of like, torn between the two. But I do feel like he’s his main roster ready. But you know, the work that he’s doing in NXT right now is some of his best work. I mean his level of confidence and comfort right now. It seems like he is so comfortable performing in the middle of that ring, going out there doing the stuff off the top rope or Frankensteiners and whatnot. And I’m like, ‘Man, this kid is evolving. He’s maturing right before our eyes.’ So yeah, yeah. Do I want to see him stay? Of course. But would I be sad to see him go, you know? Of course not. These guys got to shine, they got to move on.”

On Roxxane Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria: “Man, what a match. To see Roxanne Perez grow right before my very eyes, mature right before my very eyes, be able to transform as well from babyface to heel, and do it almost effortlessly. It just let me know that all the training, everything that we talked about over the years, as well as we still talk about. We still talk about the training. That’s what’s crazy, is at NXT, she’s still that student who wants to know what she did right or if she did something wrong. What did that promo looks like, how did that promo feel? And I’m like, ‘You’re getting it.’ And now I’m at that point, I gotta say, ‘Man, you got it.’

“That’s what I got to say about Roxanne Perez right now, man, she’s got it. She’s got it all, man. She’s got the full package to be able to perform at the next level. And the thing is, she’s not the biggest person in the ring or anything like that most of the time. But just like Shawn Michaels, she projects herself so much bigger than she actually is through her performance. And I’m like, ‘Man,’ and I can’t take anything away from Lyra Valkyria either. Because I’ve only been watching her for about a year and four months or something like that. And to watch the growth of Lyra Valkyriaa to now, it’s been unbelievable. When she first came in the door she was a really, really good worker. But it seemed like she’s totally honed it in to where now she’s almost flawless in the middle of the ring, you know. So I give Valkyria big props too, because it takes two to tango. And to be able to pull off a match of that magnitude with two people so young — that’s the thing, both of those guys are so young. And they went out there and had a hell of a match. Big props to Roxanne for becoming a new champion.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.