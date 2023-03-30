Booker T on Roxanne Perez’s Progress In the Ring, Reaction To Her NXT Women’s Title Win

Roxanne Perez is a protege of Booker T, and Booker recently discussed the NXT star’s progress in the ring and more. Booker spoke with Under the Ring and discussed Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship win and more; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her being a standout early on: “Even though she was only 16 years old, she was leaps and bounds ahead of the 20 year olds or the 25 year olds. She was just a student of the game. Roxanne learned all the itty-bitty things about the wrestling business, not just the moves and like that. She knows how to take the engine apart and put it back together the exact same way.”

On Perez’s progress in the ring: “I don’t think you get to that position without wanting it more than the next person. I think that’s what’s enabled her to be so great so soon… [it’s] just the tip of the iceberg. I’m proud. I’m really proud of her.”

On his reaction to Perez’s NXT Women’s Title win: “It was a surreal moment. Somebody had to give me the buzz to go up and give her a hug.”

On keeping the hug off-air so Perez could have her moment on TV: “That moment was something that she deserved.”