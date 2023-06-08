Booker T & Ryback Trade Barbs On Twitter Over Booker T’s Criticism

Booker T’s recent comments about Ryback seem to have set the latter off, leading to the two going back and forth on Twitter. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Ryback teasing an AEW run and questioned his intentions for wanting to come back, while also noting that Ryback’s tease of facing Goldberg on his self-promoted retirement tour was “not happening.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Booker had invited Ryback onto his show which the WWE alumnus responded to, writing:

“Asap, you’ve disrespected me long enough. It needs to be live and not recorded to play later.”

Booker then said that the invite was “rescinded,” noting, “Making demands for you to come on my show says a whole lot. You don’t really want to have a conversation.” Ryback responded with:

“Looks like @VinceMcMahon and @TripleH have spoken. Smart move, you’re going to look foolish. You can come on my show anytime live and face to face anytime and any demands you have will be met to have a conversation. I’m not scared like you are because I have the facts.”

