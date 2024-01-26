Booker T Thinks Lex Luger, Jim Cornette & Sable Should Be Inducted Into 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about potential inductees into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. You can check out some highlights below:

On a potential Sable WWE Hall of Fame induction: “She definitely was [a ratings draw] — when you watch the show, you want to watch it, you definitely want to see that segment she would be in, whether wrestling or just being on the show. Yeah, yeah. Yeah. She’s a Hall of Famer, I think so. There’s so many though, there’s so many..”

On potential Jim Cornette WWE Hall of Fame induction: “No doubt. I mean, Jim Cornette’s contribution to this business is undeniable. That guy entertains me. I mean, he made me want to do this, to that degree as far as how far he took it. He believed in this business more than anything when he was doing it, and he believed in making fans feel a certain way when they watched it. That is the true Romeo and Juliet, Phantom of the Opera, Shakespeare of this business. And when he did it, he did it better than anybody.”

On potential Lex Luger WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I think Lex should be in as well man, without any question or shadow of a doubt, he should be in. [His] contributions, it was definitely felt by so many people on that Lex Luger train when he was running. He was always one of the guys who stood out. He was always a main event player, always an amazing guy.”

