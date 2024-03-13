Booker T On Sammy Guevara’s AEW Suspension, Future Of Cinematic Matches

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Sammy Guevara’s AEW suspension in his No DQ Match against Jeff Hardy on a recent Rampage episode because Guevara didn’t follow concussion protocol. You can check out some highlights below:

On the future of cinematic matches: “First, do I think it will ever be another one? You know, if we have another pandemic, if we need to go that route, I think it will be cool. But I think the cinematic match, you know, I think it has to be at a certain place for a certain time. And I don’t think right now — for me, I really don’t have the need to want to watch a cinematic match. And one reason is also, there’s not a whole lot of guys that fit that will really fit, seriously. I mean, God bless Bray Wyatt but that’s definitely something that was up his alley. The Undertaker, that was definitely something up his alley. I don’t think, you know — just like for instance AEW, Darby Allin. It would be something perhaps up his alley. He could do a lot of cool stuff. So it’s just not that many guys, that would actually fit today in professional wrestling.”

On Sammy Guevara’s AEW suspension: “Sammy is suspended right now. Why are going to suspend somebody for having a bad spill? That’s what I’m trying to figure out. I mean, I’m not advocating for guys to go out there, do spots where they can hurt someone. That’s not what I’m saying. But I’m just saying, accidents happen all the time. And I’m wondering if [Sammy Guevara] actually got suspended for doing the moonsault, or was it one of those cases where they — you know, maybe he wasn’t supposed to do the move? So he just went up and did it anyway. I don’t know. I don’t know what the protocol is in AEW.”

