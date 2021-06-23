Booker T On Samoa Joe’s NXT Return, Why He Thinks Joe Fits Better In NXT Than On WWE Main Roster

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Samoa Joe’s NXT return, why he thinks Joe fits better on NXT than the WWE main roster, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on his reaction to Samoa Joe returning to NXT: “I think sometimes, just like with Finn Balor when he came up to the main roster and kind of got lost in the shuffle. Finn Balor’s a hell of a talent, but he definitely was kind of like a guy that, he’s there, but he’s not really doing a whole lot because there are so many parts to that machine that everybody’s trying to get a piece of. Take a step back and go back to NXT, and it looks like he’s feeling a lot better, looking a lot better, and he’s getting a whole lot more TV time. Samoa Joe, I definitely think that’s a spot for Joe to be able to thrive in, in an authoritative perspective or in-ring. I think Joe will do much better as a talent in NXT. That’s just my opinion.”

On why Joe fits better on NXT than on RAW or SmackDown: “I can honestly say this, when it came down to being on RAW or SmackDown, I preferred being on SmackDown just because it was more laid back and it wasn’t as topsy-turvy as far as guys champing at the bit wanting to get that piece of action in being on top. It’s a crab in the bucket and everybody trying to get one up. It’s live television, so you’ve be on 100 percent. So, being able to take a step back and tape a television show like SmackDown, it gave me a little bit more comfort. With the work in NXT, I think it has perhaps that same feeling where you’re still working on the mainstream at the highest you could possibly be, but it’s not as stressful as it could be working live on Monday nights. It’s definitely a totally different feel.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.



