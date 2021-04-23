Booker T Discusses Samoa Joe’s WWE Release, Being Surprised By The Move

Booker T recently discussed Samoa Joe’s WWE release on his Hall of Fame podcast, and like many others, the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Championship was surprised by the move.

When asked about Joe being released by WWE, Booker specifically mentioned how the company had been using Joe as a utility guy:

“He was on the sideline, but I always thought Joe was gonna – Joe was like me, kind of like a utility guy. ‘You need me over here? I’ll do that. You need me over there? I’ll do that.’ And be content with actually doing that and not being consumed with, ‘I’ve gotta get back in the ring. I’m missing the boat.’ I just did not see Joe as one of those guys.”

Booker went on to say that while he was surprised by Joe’s release, he has no doubt that Joe will be a key player no matter where he lands:

“Am I surprised that Joe was on the list? I must say 100 percent that I am surprised that Joe was on the list. I don’t know the ramifications of what happened or anything like that, but I do think that it’s a loss for the company. Joe is gonna make a huge impact wherever he goes working for somebody else.”

You can watch Booker’s full comments below.