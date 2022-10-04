Booker T Weighs In On Saraya’s “Rusty” AEW Promo

In the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T broke down the dynamics and factors that may have affected the promo cut by Saraya (formerly WWE’s Paige) for her start with AEW — an execution that the wrestler herself described as “rusty.” Booker described his view on some of the obstacles faced in shooting these type of segments but expressed some optimism for Saraya’s return to the ring (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a few highlights from Booker T and watch the full episode below.

On the complexities fo a promo production: “It’s not easy to go out and cut promos. It may look easy. You may think it is, but it’s nerve-racking to go out there in front of the fans.”

On how things can go wrong during shooting: “[I]t doesn’t take but one second to get off track and then the next thing you know the wheels just fall off. It happens, I get it. I totally understand it.”

On what he’s watching for after Saraya’s signing with AEW: “I’m anxious to find out if she’s going to be stepping back in the ring in any capacity.”