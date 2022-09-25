Booker T Remembers What It Was Like Working With Saraya At WWE

Booker T took some time on his Hall of Fame podcast recently to reminisce about his time working with Saraya (the former Paige) during her time with WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Saraya recently returned to the ring with AEW after starting an extended recovery hiatus in 2017. You can read a few highlights and catch the full episode below.

On Saraya’s return to the arena at AEW Grand Slam: “That smile was just radiating through the arena. So yeah, man. I’m glad to see her back. Me personally, Paige has always been one of my favorites. She’s always been that chick, so I’m just glad to see her back.”

On working with her during the WWE years: “I’m serious, it was like a night off working with Paige. I remember getting her in trouble one night because I told her to introduce me at the ‘OG brother from the hood.’ [She got] so much e-mail [and] social media, people were blowing her up. I actually had to go out and defend her and say, ‘Come on, guys, I told her to say that’. … She wouldn’t have done anything like that. I always had a good time working with Paige.”

On seeing Saraya back in the ring again: “I’m just glad to see her still chasing that dream. Because, man, that’s what this thing is all about.”