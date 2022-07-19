Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks & Noami Prioritized Friendship Over Business With WWE Walkout

Booker T believes that Sasha Banks and Naomi erred in choosing friendship over business when they walked out of WWE Raw, and he discussed his reasons recently. Banks and Naomi are currently indefinitely suspended from the company and reportedly not on internal roster lists anymore, and during Booker’s latest Hall of Fame podcast he talked about how their walkout was a bad business movie.

“I ain’t thinking about friendships,” Booker said in regard to the situation (per Wrestling Inc). “I ain’t thinking about buddies. I ain’t thinking about walking out with nobody on the roster, okay? It’s just that simple. Looking at this for me, like I’ve looked at it for 31 plus years, it’s a job man.”

Booker went on to note that Banks has been booked for C2E2 and reportedly has a convention asking price of $30,000, saying, “How am I going to take care of my family at the end of the day? It’s simple. Because you just said it a second ago. Sasha, C2E2, $30,000, and Naomi, she’s not on that show? … Exactly my point. You better look out for yourself.”

He concluded, “I can name my friends on two hands from this business, and most of them aren’t wrestlers. It’s gonna be the camera guy, referee, you know what I mean? … A couple of the wrestlers, but [it was] very few and far between that I had good friends. Seriously.”