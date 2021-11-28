Booker T On Sasha Banks’ Recent Comments On Ronda Rousey Joining WWE, Why He Understands Her Frustration

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Sasha Banks’ comments on being “pissed off” when Ronda Rousey joined WWE, Rousey’s contributions to the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on a backstage interaction he had with a member of Ronda Rousey’s entourage: “I remember Ronda Rousey was making her debut. I guess it was WrestleMania (the tag match with Kurt Angle). I just know it was an entourage of people. It had to be WrestleMania because The Masters comes on around the same time as WrestleMania. I’m a huge golf fan. I was watching it on my phone in catering and there was a lot of people in catering and the monitor was in catering, and I had my phone on and I was listening to the Masters and I was hyped up. And somebody from Ronda Rousey’s party came on and told me, could I please turn my phone down because Ronda was getting ready to start wrestling. I’m not gonna say what I said or anything like that, but I was taken aback by it. I’ve been in the business 30 years damnit, and this phone is not that loud [laughs]. I was just taken aback by someone being in the locker room who did not know locker room etiquette. That kind of stuff can kick you off a little bit.”

On Sasha Banks’ comments on Rousey and Rousey’s contributions to WWE: “If I was Sasha Banks, I’m not mad at her comments or anything like that because I’d probably be pissed too. I probably would’ve been. You’ve got to put yourself in that position. Ronda Rousey got treated really, really good when she came in. But the one thing Ronda did also is she delivered. She had a lot of people watching, she brought a lot of different eyes to the game. But I can understand the frustration as well as, me personally, that’s how I want Sasha to be. I don’t want Sasha to be thinking about kissing babies and shaking hands when it comes to Ronda Rousey.”

