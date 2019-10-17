Booker T Says Big E. Can Be a Big Star, Says He Could See Big E. Take on Brock Lesnar

– Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on Big E.’s potential as a solo guy and whether he could be realistically booked as a threat against Brock Lesnar. Booker is high on Big E’s potential and said the New Day member would look like a realistic threat against the WWE champion from an in-ring standpoint. Highlights and the video are below:

On Big E’s potential: “Big. E needs more air time, man. The guy definitely could become a star … I tell you, putting Big E. in the right position at the right time, he could definitely be The Guy. And I talked to him about that. You know, he was a little frustrated one day and I said, ‘Man, trust me bro. You talent[ed]. One thing about cream, it always rises to the top. So just wait. Trust me on this.’ And hopefully he’ll get his chance.”

On whether he could see Big E. take on someone like Brock Lesnar: “I can see him competing with Brock Lesnar on a one-on-one scale, just because the guy [has] a low center of gravity. But he’s just as wide, and he probably weighs perhaps more than Brock Lesnar. And a guy like that from literally, from a fighting standpoint, it would really be hard for a guy like Brock Lesnar, fighting a guy like that just because [of] the strength, you know. Who are you gonna give it to? In a strength matchup, I’m gonna give the strength matchup to Big E. 100% of the time. No, seriously, every time. And then just like, for instance, being that size, and the quickness that Big E. has. From a realistic wrestling match, he could get under Brock Lesnar a whole lot quicker than Brock Lesnar can get under him … So I look at it from that perspective right there.”

On smaller guys facing bigger guys in the ring: “Remember what I was talking about, realistic. The realistic concept. I can’t see a light heavyweight going out and beating a heavyweight in any form of fighting. I don’t care if it’s boxing, MMA, kickboxing, I don’t care what it is. Bare knuckle, it don’t matter. The smaller guy’s gonna always be at a disadvantage when they’re going out there and going against a super-heavyweight lke Brock Lesnar.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.