Booker T Says Brock Lesnar’s UFC Return Brings More Eyes to MMA

– Booker T spoke with Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast and discussed Brock Lesnar’s return to the UFC and more. Video is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On the controversy around Lesnar’s return UFC fight against Daniel Cormier: “I think MMA fans need to realize that it is entertainment, first and foremost. Every sport, I don’t care what it is, controversy always seems to bring more eyes to the sport. Whether it is because of steroids in Baseball that caused Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire to hit more home runs, or whether it was Muhammad Ali talking about Joe Frazier, there was eyes on him, same with Brock Lesnar.”

On the UFC bringing in big names to compete: “With him coming to UFC and causing havoc, I know a lot of fans aren’t wanting it. I am sure that the UFC is eating it up. To bring CM Punk into the UFC it was all about buyrates. Giving the fans from the pro wrestling world to get into the UFC world because right now the UFC is struggling for stars. Let’s just get it out there. Daniel Cormier wouldn’t have had to move from light heavyweight to heavyweight if he had someone to fight. That is just clear to me. With Brock Lesnar coming over, who better to fight DC than Brock Lesnar? I mean, come on. It’s one of those chances there again to make the professional wrestler look back, but Brock Lesnar is the real deal and is capable of going there and beating Daniel Cormier.”