Booker T Says FanTime Earnings Will Not Take Care of Mandy Rose If She’s ‘Living Large’
– During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcaster Booker T commented on the recent announcement of Mandy Rose earning $1 million in earnings last month from her FanTime account.
Speaking on the staggering dollar figure, Booker T commented (via WrestlingInc.com), “A million dollars ain’t gonna take care of you for a solid year if you’re living large.” He continued, “I think [Rose launching a FanTime account] was the wrong decision, and I stand by that because I feel that Mandy Rose’s talent was so much more than her beauty.”
Mandy Rose was released by WWE last month after it was discovered by officials that she was posting mature content on her FanTime account. She was released from the company after losing her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez in her final match on WWE NXT.
