Booker T Says He Would Like to See Paige in AEW If She Doesn’t Stay in WWE

– As previously reported, former WWE Divas Champion Paige (aka Saraya Knight) announced earlier this month that her WWE deal is going to expire in early July, and she’ll become a free agent. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about what might come next for page on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on if he wants to see her in AEW: “Yeah, I would. I would love to see Paige on a big stage if she’s going to do it here. If she’s not going to be in WWE, definitely, I could see Paige doing some really, really good stuff there [AEW], I really can. … I don’t look at Sasha the way I look at Paige, I look at those two totally different.”

His thoughts on Paige: “She’s a star, bonafide. Just that smile alone, I am serious, dog, that little dimple in between her chin … She’s money, so she could definitely make impact.”