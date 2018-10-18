Booker T Says He’d Do Another Match ‘In a Heartbeat’

– Booker T spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, saying he would absolutely come back for one more match if WWE asked. Highlights from the piece are below:

On being willing to return to the ring: “I can tell you, if WWE asked me to come back and do a match, I’d do it in a heartbeat. Preparation is the only luck I’ve ever had in my career, and if they asked, I’d be prepared.”

On keeping in shape just in case: “My thing has always been preparation. When I was a performer on the roster as one of the guys on a weekly, full-time schedule, I was always prepared. When the Television title came my way in WCW, it was all because Rick Martel didn’t bring his boots. And then I heard, ‘Hey Book, we need you to step in and do this match.’ Then, when I stepped in the ring with Jeff Jarrett to win the heavyweight championship [at Bash at the Beach 2000], it was my time, and I was prepared for it. So if WWE was to ask me to do a match today, I would be prepared for it. This is my life, this is what I do. I’m in a good place right now. My Reality of Wrestling is going really well, my school is doing really well, my Heated Conversations radio show is doing really well, so I’m in a great place right now, but why not do it if you still can?”