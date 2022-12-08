Booker T Says He’d Wrestle In WWE Royal Rumble If Invited

In the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about rumors of an in-ring return for WWE and says he would appear in the Royal Rumble if they asked him.

Booker said: “I will be checking the mail everyday all the way up until that day, because if I get an invitation I’m definitely going to execute it, I’m definitely going to be there and I’m going to be prepared to be in the middle of the ring if that happens. But no, nobody’s talked to me or anything like that about being in the Rumble. I don’t have any itches to scratch or anything like that, but hey man, I’m always down.”

Booker said that he will wrestle at Reality of Wrestling’s Christmas Chaos event on December 18. He noted that his phone has been ringing “off the hook” with offers of matches since that announcement. He added that WWE has also made offers, but “at that time, circumstances just weren’t right.” He then hinted that he might want to do a match at one of the Saudi Arabia events.