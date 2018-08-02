Booker T Says He’s Cool With Batista These Days, Still Planning Mayoral Run

– Booker T spoke with Hannibal TV at the Dan Gable Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame weekend, talking about his 2006 backstage fight with batista and more. Video is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On whether he is still planning to run for office: “I got my name in the hat for 2019 Mayor of Houston, Texas. The great city of Houston. I got a lot of, you know, bumps in the road. I got a lot of landmines I gotta figure out how I’m gonna get past. My past is checkered, of course. Everybody knows the Book is an open book.”

On wanting to make a difference through politics: “To be able to make a difference in one life is really what I’m all about. To make a change. People say ‘respect your elders,’ but I always go, ‘respect your young people because they are our future.’ So I look forward to seeing what happens.”

On his 2006 backstage confrontation with Batista: “You know in professional wrestling, I’m sure in combat sports there’s always gonna be testosterone. Men a lot of times don’t agree with each other and that’s all it was. It was a disagreement. Him and I, we settled our disagreement. If I saw him today, he’d get a big hug and I’d say, ‘What’s going on?’ You know? He’s a man, just like I am.”