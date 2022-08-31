Booker T Says He’s Not Going to be in Attendance for WWE Clash at the Castle

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T was asked if he’d be going to WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer typically appears as a panelist for the WWE Kickoff pre-shows before premium live events.

Booker T noted on his podcast on his Clash at the Castle attendance (via WrestlingInc.com), “No one called me yet. I haven’t got a ticket. Uh, maybe they’re going to be doing it [remotely]; I don’t know.”

The WWE Clash at the Castle Kickoff will stream live on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST. WWE has not yet announced the panel for the Kickoff show.