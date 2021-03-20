Booker T Says It Feels Like AEW Is A ‘Revamp of WCW’

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Booker T spoke about AEW’s recent hirings of wrestlers like Paul Wight and Christian Cage, noting that it feels like they’re a “revamp of WCW”.

He said: “Do you think this is the right move for AEW? Right now it seems like they’re pulling a revamp of WCW. As far as signing veteran talent. Guys well past their better years of their careers. Guys that perhaps the young guys can take either one or two ways; that these guys are here to help us or these guys are here to take our spot.”

He added that when he was in WCW, a lot of the WWF veterans who came over were only there for a check, except for wrestlers like Bret Hart or Curt Hennig. He added that when he went to TNA, he felt resentment and had to reassure them he was only there to help.