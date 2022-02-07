Booker T Says Lita vs. Becky Lynch Will Be A Big Moment For Women’s Wrestling

In the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about Lita’s match with Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber, and why it will be a big moment for women’s wrestling. The match happens in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19. Here are highlights:

On the live crowd’s reaction to the match: “God bless Lita, go get that money girl. It’s a great match to have for that Saudi crowd. Because I’ll tell you right now, that probably crowd probably thought that Lita was still on the roster. That’s how much they love throwbacks, that’s how much those guys over there love seeing someone from that era. For me, them having the chance to see Lita over there is going to be huge. Becky Lynch is going to be big as well. But for the people in Saudi to see Lita, it is going to be a big moment for them. As well, it’s going to be a big moment for women’s wrestling.”

On why Lita deserves the match: “For Lita to actually be able to have that moment, I think she deserves it. You say she taking somebody’s spot? I don’t think so. Because I don’t think anybody from a female perspective of this era is going to be as big as Lita in Saudi Arabia at this time right now. I don’t think any of the females on the roster are as big as Lita is in Saudi Arabia in 2022. I could be wrong, but those fans over there, they want some old school.”