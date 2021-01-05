Booker T Says Ric Flair is a Mentor To Him, Talks Possibly Doing One More Match

Booker T spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight’s Raw Legends Night and discussed his relationship with Ric Flair, a possible last match and more. You can check out highlights below:

On Ric Flair: “Ric Flair means so much to me. Flair is one of my mentors. I got a shot with him in the ring back in the day, more than 20 years ago, only because he saw something in me and wanted to test me. He was a legend back then, and now I get to be in the ring with him again.”

On potentially working one last match: “If a call was to come for some big show, with some big check, I’m always willing to listen. Outside of that, I’m not making any phone calls … I have no itch to scratch to get back in that ring. I’m in the gym every day, but my goal is to stay healthy. My next championship will be walking my little girl down the aisle. She’s 10 years old, and that’s the walk I want to make.”

On his Reality of Wrestling school: “My dream is for us to be the Triple A of pro wrestling, a springboard that helps create the next generation of stars. I want to build our own territory and fuel every pipeline of professional wrestling, allowing people to live their dreams, ones they never imagine. I remember my first trip going to wrestle in Tokyo. Going to Japan gave me a different view of the world. Before that, I’d thought it was a big deal to leave my neighborhood. I want to give my wrestlers the opportunity to change their lives, too.”

On the standouts on the current WWE roster: “Look at Bayley; she is good at everything. The younger talent should watch her work in the ring, listen to her promos and take notes. She has really created something special. And there are so many others that really stand out to me. Drew McIntyre. Roman. Big E. Miz, he sat under the learning tree. He gets it. Kevin Owens, that’s someone with a lot of season on him. He knows what it takes. Sami Zayn is also one of my favorites. His entertainment has always been there, his wrestling has always been there, but now it’s even more special because he’s put it all together. He knows exactly what he’s supposed to be doing, and he is incredible to watch every week.”