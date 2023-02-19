Booker T Says Sami Zayn Is A Great ‘Utility Guy’, Praises His Work Ethic

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T praised Sami Zayn for his role as a ‘utility guy’ in WWE, praising him for his ability to do whatever is asked of him. Booker noted that he’s been a fan of Zayn since his days in NXT.

He said: “I can see something in a guy that perhaps no one else can see. I don’t know what it is. Give me 10 Sami Zayns. Give me 20 of these guys. I could start a company. He’s that guy that could go out there and take that role and just be it, and no matter what it is, [he’d say], ‘Hey, just give me the next one. I’m ready for it.’ That’s what I love about that guy.“