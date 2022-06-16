Booker T Says Vince McMahon Story Is a ‘Serious Situation’

– During this week’s edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the story that broke this week from The Wall Street Journal alleging that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is being investigated for paying $3 million to a WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with.

Booker T noted that he plans to sit and wait to hear more of the story and gather more information. Below are some additional highlights of Booker T’s comments (WrestlingInc.com).

Booker T on the Vince McMahon situation: “It’s a serious situation as far as the allegations. I wouldn’t want to jump ahead of myself and say something that I have no idea what’s really going on.”

His thoughts on the news: “I’m on the home team, and for me hearing news like this, it’s not good news. … So touchy, as far as the individual that’s making the claim, as well as the individual that’s being accused. It’s as touchy as it could possibly be.”

As noted, the WWE Board of Directors is investigating the payment McMahon reportedly issued to the employee in January 2022. The investigation started last April.