wrestling / News

Booker T Says Wrestlers Who Use Leg Slaps Should Be Fired

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Booker T Goldust Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Booker T gave his hot take that anyone who is caught doing a ‘leg slap’ in a match should be fired. It was noted that this included WWE. A ‘leg slap’ is when a wrestler slaps their thigh in order to create a sound effect for their kick.

Booker said: “I guess my pet peeve, you know, the thing that really bugs me more than anything… My hot take is everybody that does the leg slap should be fired.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading