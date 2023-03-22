Booker T Says Wrestlers Who Use Leg Slaps Should Be Fired

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Booker T gave his hot take that anyone who is caught doing a ‘leg slap’ in a match should be fired. It was noted that this included WWE. A ‘leg slap’ is when a wrestler slaps their thigh in order to create a sound effect for their kick.

Booker said: “I guess my pet peeve, you know, the thing that really bugs me more than anything… My hot take is everybody that does the leg slap should be fired.“