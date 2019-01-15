Booker T Says Wrestling Is The Hottest It’s Ever Been Right Now

– Booker T discussed the boom in the wrestling industry during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. The WWE Hall of Famer and Reality of Wrestling owner appeared on this week’s show and discussed the rise of wrestling’s popularity, both at the national level and on the independent scene.

“It’s rich right now,” Booker said (per WZ). “The independent world is rich. The money overseas is good. Small businesses like myself, we’ve got social media and we can stream our stuff online without being with a big network. The wrestling business is at the hottest it perhaps ever been. Even in the WWE/WCW wars. Literally from the independent scene up, it might be the hottest it ever has been. You’ve got wrestling conventions going on. It’s huge. Guys don’t need to be in WWE to make a living these days and that’s saying something.”