Booker T Says His WWE Contract Is Ending Soon

Booker T says that his contract with WWE will be up soon. The WWE NXT announcer revealed during an appearance on Going Ringside with The Local Station that he is having fun at the commentary table, noting that he plays to have as much fun as possible as his deal will be up soon.

“Wrestling should be about fun, especially with the NXT brand,” Booker said (per Wrestling Inc). “If you’re watching and listening to me, we’re having fun and winning. NXT is really hot right now. Everyone is focused on performing and making it to the next level.”

He continued, “If I can help these guys reach that next level, I’m going to have fun doing it. My contract is ending soon, and like Sexyy Red says, ‘shake it real fast, get a little more.'”

Booker has been a regular at the NXT commentary table alongside Vic Joseph since October of 2022. There is no word at this time regarding whether he will be re-signing with WWE.