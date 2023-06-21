Booker T Sees Himself In Trick Williams, Thinks He Can Be A Big Star

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about why he booked WWE NXT star Trick Williams for Reality of Wrestling’s Summer of Champions IX event on Saturday, July 15. The show is taking place at the Humble Civic Center & Arena Complex in Humble, Texas. Booker noted that he sees himself in Williams and thinks he can be a big star. Here is what he had to say:

On booking Williams for the show: “I’m not just trying to get a pick of the litter. I’m looking for someone to help. I see something in Trick Williams. I see a star, I really do. I see a whole lot of me in Trick Williams, and I just want to see if I can put a little bit of my blueprint on Trick Williams to help him get to that next level, and I think the best way to do that is bring him in. Get him up close and personal, and let them see that it’s about this young man and how far he’s gonna go in his business.”

On Williams’s appearance helping the show: “At the same time, Trick Williams is an up and coming star. He’s gonna give Reality of Wrestling a huge rub. It’s gonna give Reality of Wrestling a huge boost. It’s something about that guy that people seem to gravitate to. They seem to like him, and that’s why I want to bring Trick Williams. And there again, to bring him in and work with him at the same time, because I want this dude to take over this business.”

