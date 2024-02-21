wrestling / News
Booker T Set for An Evening With a Legend During WrestleMania Week
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be taking part in an upcoming live event, An Evening With a Legend, during Wrestlemania 40 Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets are now available at On Location.com. Booker T will be conducting a live Q&A and Meet and Greet for the show.
