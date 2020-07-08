wrestling / News
Booker T Set For Tomorrow’s Episode of After the Bell
July 8, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Booker T will reunite with Corey Graves for tomorrow’s episode of the After the Bell podcast. The announcement reads:
Shucky ducky, quack quack!
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T drops in on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves this week, and if you’ve never practiced the Spinaroonie with earbuds in, now might be the time to start.
Booker, not only one of the most charismatic WWE Superstars of all time but one of the sharpest sports-entertainment minds around, has a lot to say about the current WWE locker room, whether we’ve truly seen the last of The Undertaker and why he has a Shakespearian connection to one John Cena. We can dig that, sucka!
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Reveals Two Ring Names She Considered Using in WWE Before Settling on ‘Becky Lynch’
- Note on AEW Dynamite DVR Numbers for Show that Drew Lowest Overnight Numbers to Date on TNT
- Ric Flair Says He Hasn’t Watched Much AEW, Would be for Anyone Reinventing the Four Horsemen
- CM Punk Throws out Ideas For Challengers to Cody’s TNT Championship, Tony Khan Comments