Booker T Discusses Seth Rollins Possibly Facing Cody Rhodes Or Shane McMahon At WWE WrestleMania 38

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent on WrestleMania 38 Night One and the possibility of Rollins facing Shane McMahon or Cody Rhodes. Here’s what Booker had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on whether he’s the mystery opponent for Rollins: “Nah man, it ain’t me, alright? It ain’t me, but I wish it was. I am telling you right now, that’s a match I wouldn’t mind, I always talk about Roman, I wouldn’t mind mixing it up with him. But Seth Rollins, I tell people all the time, he’s a guy that has been playing a couple of different roles as of late. His entertainment value and character building is definitely something that has come into play. But he’s still a guy that can go out and give you a five-star match if you ask him to do that. Seth Rollins, major player as far as going out there and storytelling.”

On the possibility of Rollins facing Shane McMahon or Cody Rhodes: “There’s a good chance. I mean, who better to put up against Seth Rollins than Shane McMahon? Other than Cody Rhodes, of course. Cody Rhodes’ name is out there floating around. But I mean it’s not like I can’t see it not being Shane McMahon. In this situation right here, you’ve got to try to mix it up. If Cody is the guy, and let’s just say, for instance, Cody and Seth Rollins tear the freaking house down,” he said. “And give you a match that you haven’t seen before. Or at least haven’t seen in quite some time, you’re going to go, ‘wow, that was really good.’ And your opinion might just change. I don’t know, I am going to sit back and wait. And see exactly what’s going to happen, because I am a fan.”