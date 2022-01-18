Booker T Shares His Thoughts on Corey Graves Possibly Being Cleared to Return to the Ring

– During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed WWE broadcaster Corey Graves reportedly being medically cleared to return to the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Corey Graves returning to the ring: “We knew all of those guys, okay? All those guys had a run and then something happened, they retired and came back. Ain’t nobody knows who the hell Corey Graves was before he retired, okay? I know he’s going to be pissed off at that a little bit. The thing is, he’s done so good at being a commentator, what the hell is he thinking wanting to get back in that ring? And perhaps something happens, something pops, I don’t know.”

Booker T on how Alex Riley tried to return to the ring from commentary: Of course, having that feeling that adrenaline rush sitting there at the table watching it go down. It’s almost like watching the party go by and you’re not participating in it, I understand that. I understand, ‘hey man, I’ve got one chance at this, and if I’ve got once chance to do it, I’m going to take it.’ How are you going to tell a man to stop doing what he’s doing? I understand that too. But I remember one other guy (Alex Riley), another one of my partners, one of my colleagues who did the same thing. Wrestler, then next thing you know commentator, then next thing you know, ‘man, I feel good again I am going to go wrestle.’ Went back to wrestle, next thing you know, his ass was gone. He’s been gone so long I couldn’t even remember his name.”

On how time off could be Graves’ worst enemy: “We haven’t seen Corey Graves whoop nobody’s ass since he’s been there. We haven’t even seen him even walk up to anybody or even get tough, or even talk tough. And now all of a sudden Corey Graves is going to jump up from the table and just start whooping up on guys? I mean, come on, you’re kidding me, right? My advice to Corey Graves is to sit at that table. You don’t want to run back in that ring and something happen. Time off is your worst enemy.”