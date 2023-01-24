Booker T Shares His WWE Royal Rumble Predictions on The Rock, Sami Zayn

– During his Hall of Fame Podcast this wee, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his predictions for the WWE Royal Rumble, noting that he can see Sami Zayn winning it. He also speculated that he doesn’t expect The Rock to return for the Rumble match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on his expectations for The Rock at the Royal Rumble: “I just think that The Rock moment — at this stage of The Rock coming back as far as his wrestling career — it’s going to be in a singles match or a tag match. I don’t think it’s going to be in a Rumble.”

On his Royal Rumble prediction: “I can see Sami Zayn winning just because he’s had that lighting-in-a-bottle effect. We’ve been able to actually see how good this guy is. His entertainment is over the top. He can go out and perform with anybody in the business.”

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event is slated for Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.