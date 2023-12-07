Booker T Always Felt Shawn Michaels Was One of the Best, Reveals Favorite Wrestler Growing Up

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his favorite wrestler, his respect for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who his favorite wrestler was when growing up: “Yeah, that’s an easy one for me, man. JYD (Junkyard Dog) was my guy here in Houston. We didn’t get WWF back in the day here in Houston. We just got Houston wrestling and we would get World Class Wrestling in Dallas. And, of course, everybody loved the Von Erichs. But JYD was the only brother who went out there and really represented the OG North American Heavyweight Champion. So for me, it was, you know, Junkyard Dog.”

On Shawn Michaels: “He was good. I always felt he was one of the best that ever put on a pair of boots. I always said that he was the one guy that I wanted to get in the ring [with] and from a singles perspective, I never got a chance to do that. But I always thought he was one of the best that ever did it. He was one of a kind, he was great. I think he’s a really, really great storyteller. Yeah, more so than most people even really think about. Everybody thinks about his wrestling in-ring prowess. But the storytelling man was so good because that’s what I thrived on, and I love watching guys that can really put stories together. When he was here in Houston [WrestleMania 25] against The Undertaker man, they went out and they told the greatest story that perhaps I’ve ever seen in wrestling between two guys that were so much different in size. I was like, ‘Wow, flawless, man.’ Flawless night for those guys that night.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.