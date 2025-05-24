Booker T Hated To See Shotzi Get Released From WWE

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his disappointment regarding the recent WWE release of superstar Shotzi. You can check out some highlights below:

Booker T on the WWE release of Shotzi: “I like Shotzi. She was like one of the hardest workers. I got a chance to work with her on Tough Enough as well. I mean, that’s where I first met Shotzi. She got cut on Tough Enough, and then she went out there on the independent scene and she really worked her butt off, and she created that gimmick, right? And she even created the tank and all of that stuff. And then when she got the WWE, they freaking built her like a huge tank to come out in, you know? There was just such a cool freaking look, a cool vibe. I definitely hate seeing her get cut, because she works so damn hard to get there. She really did.”

On her journey: “I mean, she didn’t get the easy route in. She didn’t get the contract right out of Tough Enough or anything like that. She had to go out there and grind and grind and grind and create something. And when stuff don’t work out for you, of course, it’s heartbreaking, but I think Shotzi is going to just keep going, man, because she’s a worker bee.”

