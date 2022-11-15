Booker T Is Skeptical About CM Punk Leaving AEW

Speaking recently on The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T offered his perspective on the ongoing will-they, won’t-they regarding CM Punk’s potential depature from (and contract buyout by) AEW (via Wrestling Inc). With Colt Cabana’s return to the promotion fueling increased speculation about where the situation will ultimately end, Booker T explained his analysis of the possibilities underlying the decisions that will likely be announced eventually. You can read some highlights and watch the full episode below.

On seeing Cabana back in the ring at AEW: “That might be Tony Khan trying to mend fences. That might be what that is, right? I mean, let’s get this guy back, man, let’s get him on the card, try to put this behind us.”

On what factors might inform AEW’s final decision: “It might be; I’m not saying that it isn’t. I’m just looking at it from the other side ’cause a lot of people want it to be that. They want it to be like, ‘Yeah, screw CM Punk.’ But I’m not willing to go there because – the reason I say that is there’s a lot of money involved here. More than anything, CM Punk leaves? That’s like a lot guys in WCW getting payoffs and sitting at home, getting boat loads of money.”