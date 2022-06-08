Booker T Speculates on How Warner Bros. Discovery Executives Viewed Last Week’s MJF Promo

– Speaking on this week’s Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the controversial pipebomb promo by MJF last week on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on what he thinks the Warner Bros. Discovery executives thought of MJF’s promo: “I don’t think they would’ve been expecting something like that, I don’t think MJF went over the promo with the TBS Executives. Everything that MJF normally talks about, normally he’s spot on. He’s speaking from the heart, those are his truths. For him to say that has some feeling of realism to me. As far as the execs and him not being on television and what not, if they thought of that angle more power to them but is that something you want the world to know that’s the way you feel about your boss?”

Booker T on MJF using the word “mark”: “Every time I felt like I wanted to say that word about somebody in this business, it’s been real. I restrained myself from saying it but it’s been many times where I wanted to say ‘Man, you are a freakin mark!’ I’m serious because you don’t know what the hell you’re doing or you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. That’s the way I would really feel if I would call somebody a mark. Normally when a person goes there, it’s real man, it’s real as it can possibly be.”

Booker T on how this could turn out like The Rock calling people jabroni: “I don’t know if this is an angle or not but that just goes to show you if it’s not an angle, how good MJF is. We never say certain words in the business until The Rock started to call people Jabronis, stuff like that. This could be that guy like an MJF turning that word into something that we may be hearing forever in the wrestling business now. It could be that.”