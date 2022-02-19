Booker T On Steve Austin Potentially Wrestling At WrestleMania 38, Austin’s Mindset For Returning To the Ring

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38, Austin’s mindset for returning to the ring, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38: “Hey, man, I like it. How are you going to tell a man that he can’t do it like he did once upon a time? How are you going to tell a man I ain’t got the juice no more? How are you going to tell a man you can’t do it? Stone Cold Steve Austin, one of the greatest of all-time that ever did it.”

On Austin’s mindset for returning to the ring: “For me, I don’t know, it’s scary. It’s scary because being out of the ring for 19 years – 19 years – and then make that walk one more time. You know it’s in your head, ‘I can do this. I can do this, no problem. Keep walking, just keep walking.’ It’s one of those type of deals. And then you get in the ring, you hit the ropes one time and you go, ‘Oh, man, this feels good. I’m back.’ And then the question is, can I pull this off? That’s what Steve is [thinking] right now. Steve is going to go out and do it his way. Win or lose, it’s a win just watching Steve Austin make the walk, the glass breaking, chugging a Steveweiser – that right there a lone is gonna be worth the price of admission. I always said Stone Cold Steve Austin had the best ring entrance out of all of us. I thought my entrance was cool, but I also thought, ‘Man, I wish I had Stone Cold Steve Austin’s entrance.’ When they actually had the glass that would break on the stage – it was an awesome, awesome deal.

“He’s one of the guys that if you say if anybody could come back one more time, it’s Steve Austin I would want to see. So I like this. I like this a lot….it’s one of those deals where he’s been away from the game for 19 years. He’s not a guy that wanted to walk away from the business. He was pretty much forced out due to health reasons – his back, neck, and knees. Then again, sitting on the sidelines for 20 years healing up, you feel pretty good – at least good enough to say, ‘I can do this one more time.’ I’m not talking about a run, I’m talking about I can suck it up for one match just like Rocky Balboa did in Rocky V. Just one fight.”

