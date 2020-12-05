Booker T On Sting’s AEW Debut, Whether He Thinks Sting Will Wrestle For The Company

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Sting’s AEW debut, whether he thinks Sting will wrestle for the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Sting’s AEW debut: “We talked about this a few months back as far as Sting in AEW. I remember saying I could see Sting doing something with Darby Allin. I could see that. I’m sure Sting would probably want to wrestle again. I know he’s one of those guys that wants to go out on his own terms – when I came in WWE, I had a long run. I had an extensive run, I had a whole other career. It was a monster, man. And even to leave and come back again and have another career. When Sting came over, it was brief. He had the match with Seth Rollins – boom, it was pretty much over with. It was over before it started. I remember Sting saying the reason he didn’t come to WWE – the way I started out with The Rock and then the angle with Stone Cold Steve Austin. But he said he didn’t come over because the way Rock said, ‘It doesn’t matter what your name is!’ It’s part of the angle and part of the gimmick – everybody went through that. And he missed a ton of a career in WWE, and then to finish it like that, I’m sure that’s something that would’ve weighed on him forever and saying, ‘Man, that’s not the way I wanted to go out.’ And now, lo and behold, AEW comes along and he has a chance to actually do that with perhaps a Cody Rhodes or Darby Allin or someone like that.

On Sting’s injury status and whether he’ll wrestle in AEW: “The question is, Sting at 61 – I’m not gonna say anything about Sting or anything like that, but it’s a young man’s game. It really is. That’s one reason why – people look at me and go, ‘Hey Book, you look like you’re in the best shape of your life, you look jacked.’ I said I feel good, but said the only reason I feel like that is because I’m not in the ring. Not beat up, battered, and torn. And then, even now, there’s no way I could go out there and do it the way Booker T did it. There’s no way. That was a different person…..my thing is this, how you gonna tell a man he can’t go out there and do it anymore? How you gonna tell a man he ain’t got the juice? He can’t go out there and feed his family. My thing is this, there may have been a lot of people of your era say, ‘I don’t want to see Mike Tyson and Roy Jones,’ but there were a million old heads that said, ‘I wanna see it.’ You might think it’s different……but sometimes some people say, ‘I want to roll the dice, I want to do it my way.’

