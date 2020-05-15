Booker T Discusses If He Thinks Sting Will Wrestle In AEW, If It is Safe For Sting to Wrestle Again

On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T discussed the rumors of Sting possibly going to AEW, saying that he could see Sting wrestling again in AEW because he is probably dissatisfied with his WWE run, but doesn’t think it’s safe for him to do so. Highlights are below.

On if he thinks Sting might return to the ring for AEW: “Anything can happen in this business. These old guys always feel like they want to jump. Always feel like they still got something left in the tank. Always feel like they got one last run in them. I would not doubt for one minute that we see Sting back inside of the squared circle wrestling against Darby Allin, Sting vs. Darby Allin, you know what I mean?”

“To see him make the jump to AEW, I could see Sting doing that because right now Sting probably still feels that he has something left to give, as well as Sting probably feels like he wants to end it the way he wants to end it. A lot of wrestlers have that bravado that they want to go out in some special kind of way. I think the rumors are true.”

On feeling like Sting might not be satisfied with his WWE run: “Sting is one of those guys, I said it once, I’ll say it again, WCW he had a hell of a run, he did a whole lot for that company and in that company, made a lot of money at the same time at WCW, WCW shut down, Sting went radio silent for a long time up until TNA came along and then he was part of that, but that did not to my estimation live up to the expectations of what we wanted to see from Sting, so he had to make a trip to WWE to actually get that done.”

“But he showed up late, when Sting showed up, Sting was no spring chicken. Sting was the oldest guy in the locker room. Sting could not go out there and perform at the level that he once could. Father time catches up with everyone. Was Sting’s run in WWE the run? I’m sure he would have liked a better run. I’m sure he would have liked to have made a bigger impact in WWE.”

On if he thinks it’s safe for Sting to wrestle again at his age: “No, I don’t. Especially with the style that they work in AEW, unless they gonna put him in there with someone like Chris Jericho, someone that can go out there and take care of him, protect him a little bit. Then again, nothing against these guys trying to come back and get in the ring, but Sting is well past his prime and for him to go back out there and do it, it would just be for him and him only.”

