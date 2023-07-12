Booker T Clarifies His Stance On Sting’s Retirement, Talks Dominik Mysterio’s Ability To Get Heat

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his past comments about how AEW All In at Wembley Stadium would be the perfect way for Sting to retire, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sting potentially having his retirement match at AEW All In: “It would be a great what to go out. I don’t know what’s gonna happen, I don’t know — you know, I was talking about Chris Jericho being a great match to go out with. I don’t know if Chris got something for that. But it definitely would be a great way for Sting to go out. But I’m not advocating, I’m not lobbying for Sting to retire or anything like that. So I don’t want anybody to go out there and say ‘Booker T says Sting should retire at Wembley Stadium.’ But no, if Sting was to go out it would be a great, great way to do it in front of 70,000. I’ve even heard it might be up to 90,000 people.”

On Dominik Mysterio’s ability to get heat: “I think he’s gotten put in the right situation from the beginning. I think the way Dom has grown in WWE in a short time, I think everything has been right. I don’t see any missteps that they’ve had with Dominik Mysterio. Even I said for a minute, ‘I don’t know about the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match.’ I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if I would do that.’ But when they did it, it was perfect. It came off right.

“I think Dominik has definitely held his own. And what I mean by that is, putting him in the angle stuff with Rhea, that’s cool. The Papi stuff, all of that is cool. But you remember what I always talk about, you could do anything outside of the ring you want and pretty much get away with it as comedic, whatever. But when you get in the ring and perform, that performance has to be right. Dominik does that when he gets in the ring. I mean, it’s a contrast there. And a lot of people don’t understand playing both roles, being an actor, and then being able to be a wrestler at the same time. Dominik at such a young age, he’s been in the business all of his life. But at such a young age, he has grasped that like so many can’t. Trust me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.